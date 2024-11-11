Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Insider Sells £16,309.50 in Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) insider Guy Millward sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.12), for a total value of £16,309.50 ($21,230.80).

Guy Millward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Guy Millward sold 72,134 shares of Wilmington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.95), for a total value of £274,109.20 ($356,820.10).

Wilmington Stock Performance

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 407.12 ($5.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.90. The stock has a market cap of £363.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,068.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Wilmington plc has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.44).

Wilmington Increases Dividend

About Wilmington

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

