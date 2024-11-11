Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

