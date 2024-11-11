Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.58. 770,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,041. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,306,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,773,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

