Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

