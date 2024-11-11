Weil Company Inc. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

