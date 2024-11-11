Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 17.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 312,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 65.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 484,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 191,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CECO stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

