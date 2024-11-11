Weil Company Inc. Buys 17,003 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.98 and a 52-week high of $84.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

