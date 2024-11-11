Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,374 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,069 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,717 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

