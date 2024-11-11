Weil Company Inc. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIPC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

