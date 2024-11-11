Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN):

11/7/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2024 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/18/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2024 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2024 – Dine Brands Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

10/1/2024 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DIN stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $33.30. 280,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

