WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 97,112 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Boot Barn worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

BOOT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,065. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.