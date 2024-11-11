WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 470,527 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,031,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,527 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 3.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.10% of NU worth $1,387,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.