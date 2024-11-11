WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,005,803 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,005,803 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of Atlassian worth $720,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.83. The stock had a trading volume of 645,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,662 shares of company stock valued at $44,653,051. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

