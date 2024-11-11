WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CWK traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

