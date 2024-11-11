WCM Investment Management LLC Has $50.17 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Element Solutions worth $50,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Element Solutions by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.65. 203,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

