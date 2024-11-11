WCM Investment Management LLC Has $498.17 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,362,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,278 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.29% of Datadog worth $498,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.68. 1,112,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,407. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.99, a P/E/G ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.