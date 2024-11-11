WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,169,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,119,853 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 4.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,065,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. 626,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

