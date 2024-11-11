WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 6,146 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,868. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.