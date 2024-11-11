Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Waystar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $145,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $430,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.