Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $413,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 250,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $84.83 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $681.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

