Walker & Dunlop Reports Strong Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Real estate financing and investment firm Walker & Dunlop, Inc., operating under the ticker WD on the New York Stock Exchange, recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a significant increase in total transaction volume which drove a 9% rise in total revenues. Net income for the quarter was up 34% year over year to $28.8 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 33% to $0.85. Adjusted EBITDA showed a 7% increase to $78.9 million, while adjusted core EPS increased by 7% to $1.19.

Get alerts:

Willy Walker, the Chairman and CEO of Walker & Dunlop, highlighted the positive trends in the commercial real estate market, attributing the company’s strong financial performance to the increase in acquisition and financing activity. The total transaction volume for the quarter reached $11.6 billion, marking a significant 36% increase from the same period in 2023. The servicing portfolio also grew to $134.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, showing a 4% increase from the previous year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Walker expressed confidence in the company’s position to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the commercial real estate market, emphasizing the importance of investments in technology, brand, and personnel.

For the year-to-date period, total transaction volume reached $26.5 billion, up by 12% from 2023. Despite a 16% decrease in net income to $63.3 million, Walker & Dunlop reported strong financial metrics, including adjusted EBITDA of $234.0 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Adjusted core EPS also rose by 11% to $3.60.

The Capital Markets segment of the company, which includes Agency lending and other services, saw a 22% increase in total revenues for the third quarter of 2024, while the Servicing & Asset Management segment reported a 2% rise in total revenues for the same period.

Overall, Walker & Dunlop continues to demonstrate resilience and growth in the midst of evolving market conditions, with a positive outlook for the future based on their solid financial performance and strategic investments.

This news comes from the latest 8-K filing of Walker & Dunlop with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s performance metrics and strategic moves position it well for future growth and market opportunities.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Walker & Dunlop’s 8K filing here.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles