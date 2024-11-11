Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

VMC opened at $292.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.15. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $208.09 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

