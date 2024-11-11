Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Earnings History for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

