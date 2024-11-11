Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $27,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,932. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,949 shares of company stock worth $148,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 230,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 106.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 461,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 8.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.