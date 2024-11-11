Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NCZ opened at $3.17 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.