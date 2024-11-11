Versor Investments LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 180.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Valaris news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Valaris stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,834. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

