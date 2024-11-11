Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.90. 83,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $191.11 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.