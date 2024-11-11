Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises about 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,951,000 after buying an additional 335,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after buying an additional 362,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 956,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 118,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

