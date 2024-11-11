Versor Investments LP Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.85. 38,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,289. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

