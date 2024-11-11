Versor Investments LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after acquiring an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $46,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $185.51. 20,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

