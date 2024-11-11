Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KTB

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.