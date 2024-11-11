Versor Investments LP Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

ANSS traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.42. 20,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.86. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

