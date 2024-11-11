Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 27,260 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.