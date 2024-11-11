Versor Investments LP Buys 186 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1,576.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $66.78. 13,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,830. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

