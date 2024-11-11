Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,309 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $199.81. 64,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,472. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

