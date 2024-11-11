Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 157815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 39,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $188,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 920,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,014.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 249,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,093,808.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,089,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,714,024.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $188,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 920,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,014.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,139,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,952 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

