Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $800.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Verb Technology Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $184.60.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 5,002.98%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.
