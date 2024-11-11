Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

