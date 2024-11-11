Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,118,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $407.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.24 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

