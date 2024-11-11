Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,575 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 346.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 211.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 211.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 774,551 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 295.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 784,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 586,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Cintas by 362.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 736,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,567,000 after purchasing an additional 577,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $227.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.