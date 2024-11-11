Ventum Cap Mkts Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

TSE:URE opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$601.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85.

In other news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74. In other news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$291,167.46. Also, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74. Insiders have sold a total of 377,361 shares of company stock valued at $613,008 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

