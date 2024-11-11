Ventum Cap Mkts Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy
In other news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74. In other news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$291,167.46. Also, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74. Insiders have sold a total of 377,361 shares of company stock valued at $613,008 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.