Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $298.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

