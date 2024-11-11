Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $398.21 and a 12 month high of $551.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

