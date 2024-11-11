Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $253.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

