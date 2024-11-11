Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

