Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

