Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

