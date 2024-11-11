Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.14 and a 1 year high of $277.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.