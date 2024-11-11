Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

