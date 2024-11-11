Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $621.58. The stock had a trading volume of 157,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $441.29 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.